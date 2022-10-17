The Scots firm’s in-water electrical stunner is said to have a proven track record in improving fish welfare and reducing stress at harvest. The new partnership sees Stamatiou Aquaculture appointed as the distributor of the electrical stunners in Greece - the EU’s biggest producer of farmed sea bass and gilthead sea bream.

Ace Aquatec’s chief sales and marketing officer, Tara McGregor-Woodhams, said: “Demand has increased three-fold for our in-water stunners this year as supermarkets, consumers and regulators demand clearer efficacy around the slaughter of sea bass and bream. Establishing a partnership with Stamatiou, who build state-of-the-art vessels for over 70 per cent of the industry in the Mediterranean, means we can work together to equip these amazing boats at the outset with the best technology to improve welfare without compromising efficiency.”

Stamatiou Aquaculture’s chief executive Kyriakos Stamatiou added: “Sea bass and sea bream are known for being particularly sensitive to suboptimal farming and harvesting conditions. We have always championed technology that will allow seafood to be harvested more humanely, so it’s great to be working with Ace Aquatec to incorporate their innovative solution in our designs. This partnership heralds a significant advancement in harvesting standards in the region.”

Earlier this month, Ace Aquatec appointed Pisces as its key distributor in North, Central and South America. The partnership will see the supply of the electrical stunners to customers across the Americas, where fish welfare and ethical practices have moved to the top of the agenda for many producers, supermarkets and consumers.