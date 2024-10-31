A popular fish and chip shop has hit the market.placeholder image
Dream Jobs: Fancy owning your own fish and chip shop? Take a tour of the takeaway on the market for £550,000

By David Hepburn

Published 31st Oct 2024, 12:02 BST

If you’ve ever dreamed of running your own fish and chip shop, one has just hit the market - although you’ll need deep pockets to snap it up.

A successful fish and chip shop - that also serves everything from pizza to ice cream - is looking for a new owner.

The Lochside Cafe, in Dumfries, is located just a mile from the centre of the town in southwestern Scotland.

It’s ideally positioned for passing trade, adjacent to the A76, 250 yards from the A75 and near branches of McDonalds, ALDI, Tesco, Greggs, and Costa Coffee.

The premises features a large sales area, two prep areas, a kitchen, an office, storerooms, and a toilet - along with a large private patio that has potential as an outdoor seating area.

Fraser Carson, associate at Shepherd, said: “Lochside Café has traded continuously for nearly 60 years. The current owner acquired the business in 2015 and is reluctantly seeking a sale due to an unforeseen change in personal circumstance.

“Income is generated from a loyal local customer base along with trade gathered from the high volume of passing traffic.

“The business presents a genuine opportunity to build upon a steadfast turnover through a return to full trading hours, further diversification of the menu and introduction of a home delivery service.

“All trade equipment is owned outright and is to be included as part of the proposed sale.”

Offers around £550,000 are invited. Interested parties should contact the selling agent on 01387 264333.

