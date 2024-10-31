A successful fish and chip shop - that also serves everything from pizza to ice cream - is looking for a new owner.

The Lochside Cafe, in Dumfries, is located just a mile from the centre of the town in southwestern Scotland.

It’s ideally positioned for passing trade, adjacent to the A76, 250 yards from the A75 and near branches of McDonalds, ALDI, Tesco, Greggs, and Costa Coffee.

The premises features a large sales area, two prep areas, a kitchen, an office, storerooms, and a toilet - along with a large private patio that has potential as an outdoor seating area.

Fraser Carson, associate at Shepherd, said: “Lochside Café has traded continuously for nearly 60 years. The current owner acquired the business in 2015 and is reluctantly seeking a sale due to an unforeseen change in personal circumstance.

“Income is generated from a loyal local customer base along with trade gathered from the high volume of passing traffic.

“The business presents a genuine opportunity to build upon a steadfast turnover through a return to full trading hours, further diversification of the menu and introduction of a home delivery service.

“All trade equipment is owned outright and is to be included as part of the proposed sale.”

Offers around £550,000 are invited. Interested parties should contact the selling agent on 01387 264333.

1 . Potential customers aplenty With branches of McDonalds, ALDI, Tesco, Greggs, and Costa nearby there's plenty of passing traffic - and an outdoor area would be perfect for a few tables and chairs. | Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Photo Sales

2 . Well maintained The kitchen is modern and clean. | Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Photo Sales

3 . Now available The owner of the Lochside Cafe is looking to move on due to a change in circumstance after nearly a decade of running the business. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Serving up treats for nearly 60 years The serving area. | Shepherd Chartered Surveyors Photo Sales