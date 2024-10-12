Revealed: Scotland’s most popular autumnal walks

As the leaves start to turn, Brits are gearing up for their autumnal walks, and new research from walking shoe experts, FitFlop, reveals the most sought-after walks in Scotland for 2024.

Google searches for "autumn walks" and "autumn walks near me" have skyrocketed +179% and +600% respectively over the last three months, indicating a growing enthusiasm for enjoying the season's beauty.

FitFlop's analysis of almost 50 of the UK’s well known autumnal walks, including seven in Scotland, delved into Instagram data, Google search data, and the percentage of five star reviews on Tripadvisor. The methodology involved scoring each walk a rating between 1 - 100 across these three data points, with an average score determining the final ranking.

Scotland’s Most Popular Autumnal Walks

Isle of Arran

1. The Hermitage, Perth and Kinross

Sitting pretty at the top of this autumnal walk ranking is The Hermitage. Cared for by the National Trust this stunning woodland has an overal autumnal walk score of 90.07 out of a possible 100. With 14,800 monthly Google searches in the UK, 43,500 tags on Instagram and 75% of Tripadvisor reviews being given the full five stars, Scotland's Hermitage offers a captivating autumnal escape, where vibrant foliage frames the rushing waters of the River Braan. Wander along the picturesque trails, marvel at the majestic Black Linn Falls, and discover the hidden Ossian's Hall, a charming folly perched above the gorge.

2. Goat Fell, Isle of Arran

Second in this ranking is Isle of Arran’s Goat Fell, the highest peak on the island, which promises a rewarding autumnal climb with breathtaking vistas. Ascend through diverse landscapes, from lush forests to rugged mountain slopes, before reaching the summit where panoramic views of the island and surrounding seas unfold. Along the way, discover hidden waterfalls, ancient cairns, and the serene beauty of Glen Rosa, rated five stars by 85% of those who visit. This picturesque walk secured an overall autumnal walk score of 68.64 out of 100.

3. Glen Affric, Highlands

Often described as the most beautiful glen in Scotland, Glen Affric offers a truly magical autumnal experience. Scoring 65.15 out of 100 in FitFlop’s ranking, the beauty of Glen Affric has been captured almost 22,000 times on Instagram. Hike amidst ancient Caledonian pine forests, their needles ablaze with golden hues, and follow the tranquil shores of Loch Affric, reflecting the vibrant foliage in its crystal-clear waters. For a touch of history, seek out the ruins of Doire Chonaill, a poignant reminder of the glen's past.

4. Grey Mare’s Tail Nature Reserve, Dumfries and Galloway

In fourth place is the Grey Mare's Tail Nature Reserve. With the lowest amount of Google searches per month, low volume of tags on Instagram but the second highest number of five star reviews, this may be the most underrated autumnal walk in the list. Boasting a dramatic landscape, where the cascading waterfall plunges 60 metres down a rocky gorge, be sure to check out Loch Skeen for a more challenging walk or do some wildlife spotting where peregrine falcons, ospreys and red squirrels are in abundance. Follow the well-maintained trails through the reserve, marvelling at the power of the falls and the surrounding autumnal scenery.

5. Loch Faskally, Perth and Kinross

Round off the top five is Loch Faskally scoring 29.25 on this autumnal walk ranking. Loch Faskally, a picturesque reservoir nestled amidst Perthshire's rolling hills, offers a delightful autumnal walk. Stroll along the loch's shoreline, admiring the vibrant foliage reflected in its calm waters, and discover hidden beaches and secluded coves perfect for a peaceful picnic. Keep an eye out for the iconic Pitlochry Dam and Fish Ladder, where salmon leap upstream during their annual migration.