Don’t let extreme weather ruin your holiday

What are your rights if weather is set to wreck your trip… or you’re already abroad? Martyn James can help

How hot is too hot? As the recent heatwave in parts of the UK demonstrated, hot weather is appreciated, but not if we don’t have the means to tackle a prolonged spell of heat.

I’m from the North, I work from home (no aircon) and I live in a city, so I’ve had a vivid reminder about how ill-equipped I am to cope with a little hot weather! Yet over in Europe and around the world, temperatures are already hitting 40 degrees – and we’ve not even hit the height of the summer getaway.

A series of surveys have recently shown a majority of Brits are amending their holiday plans to avoid extreme weather. But if you’ve already booked, or aren’t sure what to do, what are your rights if the weather is poised to wreck your trip?

What is ‘extreme weather?’

There are lots of definitions of "extreme weather”, but leaving aside typhoons and hurricanes, the term can refer to any unusual weather pattern that could be considered to have a significant impact or result in danger. This could include; flooding, high temperatures, wildfires as a consequence of weather events, extreme cold, storms and storm surges.

Can I cancel my holiday?

As a general rule, if the Foreign Office issues a warning not to travel because of extreme weather and advises against it, you should be able to get a refund for flights and for foreign trips booked through UK-based holiday companies. Currently there are warnings about travel to some of the most popular holiday destinations – but no outright “don’t travel” instructions.

If you’re concerned, approach your travel insurer, holiday company, hotel or airline. But be willing to compromise.

Travel insurance

Check your travel insurance policy and look for the terms “extreme” or “severe” weather. Most policies I’ve seen don’t allow you to cancel due to “disinclination to travel” – the industry catch-all term for cancelling a holiday. However, if you have a medical condition that could be exacerbated by the heat and your doctor feels it’s unsafe to travel, you could be able to claim under the “curtailment” section of the policy.

Holiday companies, hotels and airlines

If you’ve booked a package holiday or booked through an independent travel agency, seek their advice about your rights under the terms of their membership schemes. Even if there are no provisions in the agreements that allow cancellation they may be able to offer you some advice on other options.

However, with airlines, hotels and other holiday companies, you’re going to have to get creative. Some businesses might allow you to move your holiday or flight forward to a future date, though it’s likely that there will be a charge for this. You may be able to request vouchers in lieu of a cash refund, but this may not be for the full amount.

You could always see if you could “sell on” the holiday to someone else. Many businesses will allow you to change the names on the booking, but once again there are fees for doing this.

What if you are already on holiday?

If disaster strikes when you are on holiday, check the Foreign Office website for guidance and keep in touch with your airline. Your travel insurer will also advise if you are covered for leaving the holiday early – especially if you are in danger or if your health is being adversely affected. If you need medical attention then that’s a no-brainer. Get to the hospital but remember to contact the insurer as soon as you can about your claim.

In dire circumstances, there will usually be arrangements made in tandem with the Government to get you home. But if you are worried, don’t wait passively for a solution. Keep a credit card with at least £1,000 credit on it handy in case you need to book an emergency flight.