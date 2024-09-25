Distilleries should embrace the changes digital tech can bring - Stephen Hamilton

​Whisky making is a craft that’s stood the test of time – unlike the methods used to track production, writes Stephen Hamilton

Whisky production is a craft that has always been steeped in tradition. From the rolling fields of barley through to the oak casks that age the spirit, it is a source of pride for the industry that whisky making has remained largely unchanged for centuries.

While the secrets to great whisky production have stood the test of time, the methods to manage and track this production have not kept pace. It may come as a surprise that many distilleries are still relying on hand-written notes and manually updating spreadsheets to keep track of the precious information that can make or break a valuable batch.

This out-dated system allows a greater chance for human error and creates bottlenecks in accessing critical information. With so much potential for more efficiency and innovation in the industry, it’s presented the perfect opportunity for tech-enabled change. However, the real challenge isn't the technology itself; it's in enabling the people on the ground to embrace that change.

Introducing new technology into an established industry is never easy. Naturally, people are often resistant to change, especially when it comes to systems that have been in place for decades. The shift from pen and paper to digital platforms can be seen as just an added procedure, rather than a stepping stone towards a more efficient way of doing things.

The difference comes when a platform has been designed with the distiller in mind, ensuring that the digitisation process is as seamless as possible, and follows the workstream of the experts on the stillhouse or warehouse floor. With Vapour, our goal isn’t to add extra steps but to offer a more streamlined approach to the same tasks. By digitising the tracking of whisky production from crop to cask, we’re ensuring that workers can focus on the craft they love, rather than being tied down by administrative tasks.

The most significant impact of digitisation is its ability to empower workers. By putting the power of real-time data into their hands, each distillery worker can be an informed decision-maker to help contribute to the quality of the product – by viewing in real-time the lifespan of each cask, and making on the ground, informed decisions that will improve the quality.

At any point, a distiller can see the status of a production process or click on a cask and see detailed information about its maturation, from the type of barley used to the exact conditions in which it’s ageing. This kind of insight was once the purview of a single gatekeeper—often the person who maintained the spreadsheet—but now, it’s accessible to everyone involved in the production and maturation process.

Though empowering workers is our main goal, the digital revolution in distilled spirits can also unlock new ways of interacting with products and services for consumers. Today’s consumers are more informed and engaged than ever before, and they want to know the story behind the spirit they’re drinking, from the provenance of the barley to the conditions under which it was aged. Vapour’s platform allows distilleries to build a complete picture of their spirit, providing full transparency and traceability at every stage.

This level of detail is also a game-changer for private cask owners. With our platform, owners can track every detail of their cask’s journey, offering them a deeper connection to their investment and an ownership experience that wasn’t possible before.

The future of whisky lies in its ability to adapt to changing consumer expectations and embrace new technologies. The question we should be asking isn’t “Why do we need to change?” but rather, “How can we make this change work for us?”

Digitisation is not about disrupting tradition; it’s about enhancing it. By putting the power of information into the hands of those who know the craft best, we’re ensuring that the art of whisky-making not only survives but thrives in the digital age.