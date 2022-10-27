Glasgow’s Simple Online Healthcare has hired Rebecca Moore as chief operating officer, and Panos Karyofyllis has been signed up as chief growth officer.

Ms Moore began her career at Unilever, and spent three years with Royal Bank of Scotland before moving to Skyscanner, which included a relocation to Singapore to help run the business across 13 Asia-Pacific markets. She was latterly chief operating officer at holiday rental start-up TravelNest. She said: “I am excited to join... the [whole] team as the company enters a new phase of growth, across the UK and internationally.”

Mr Karyofyllis has held various leadership positions at Skyscanner across growth, marketing, strategy, and insights, most recently as senior director of performance marketing, and having overseen the company’s growth strategy for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Simple Online Healthcare reported annual revenue of £14.5 million in the year to February 28, 2022, and expects this to exceed £20m in the current year. Headcount has more than doubled since 2021, and in March the company announced the appointment of former Skyscanner executives Shane Corstorphine and Jules Pancholi as non-executive directors, while in September it revealed the acquisitions of the Kapsel and Dr Felix brands from Stark Healthcare, expanding into Europe for the first time.

Addy Mohammed, who co-founded the firm with Karim Nassar, said: “Becs and Panos bring unrivalled experience in building brands in global markets, worked closely with our non-executive directors Shane and Jules during their time at Skyscanner, and we couldn’t be happier to have them on board.”