Online pharmacy firm aiming high with hire of former Skyscanner executives

The firm was founded by Addy Mohammed and Karim Nassar in 2015, and offers a free online NHS England prescription delivery service, an online pharmacy store, and online doctor services in the UK and Australia.

It says it has seen sustained growth, upping revenue by about 50 per cent in its last financial year, ending February 28, to £14.5 million, and is on track for this to exceed £20m in the current 12-month period. Additionally, headcount has more than doubled over the past 15 months to 70.

From left: Shane Corstorphine, Addy Mohammed, and Michael Hope. Picture: Stewart Attwood.

Now, former Skyscanner executives Shane Corstorphine and Jules Pancholi have been appointed non-executive directors (NEDs).

Mr Corstorphine, who is also a NED with social enterprise Brewgooder, joined the travel search engine as chief financial officer in 2012, and is described as having been instrumental in its growth, with milestones such as Ctrip’s £1.4 billion acquisition of the company in November 2016.

He said: “Digital healthcare is one of the most dynamic sectors around, Addy and Karim have built a business with the potential to grow even more rapidly both here in the UK and in other territories, and Jules and I look forward to advising on strategic growth as the business makes a step up to the next level.”

Mr Pancholi began his career as a commodity options trader at Credit Suisse, later becoming part of the executive team that oversaw Skyscanner’s international growth. His other NED appointments include EasyStorage and Ten Lifestyle Group.

Simple Online Healthcare says it offers both NHS and private doctor services to patients nationwide, has a number of physical pharmacies across the UK, and is growing rapidly in Australia. It also recently appointed Michael Hope as head of finance.

Mr Mohammed said: “While our primary focus is currently around the UK and Australian markets, we have a European acquisition in the pipeline which we hope to announce over the next couple of months.”

He added that the two new NEDs “join at an exciting time for the company and the online healthcare market in general”.

