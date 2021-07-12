Dental group Clyde Munro sees HQ sparkle after revamp

The firm says the move aims to help foster staff wellbeing and comfort, while it has reduced its office capacity by more than half to cater for those who wish to work from home. It comes after nearly three quarters of its support staff voted to adopt hybrid working.

The facility now has new informal meeting, conference and Zoom rooms, as well as a business lounge, and desk space has been reduced to 11 hubs from 28. Additionally, a living wall has been installed in the office, along with four sofa chairs, a hanging egg chair, and a massaging chair.

Clyde Munro also said the shift to a blended working model has been welcomed by its staff, and will support its ability to hire. The revamp follows the firm breaking through the 50-practice milestone after sealing its most recent acquisition.

Nicola Logan, head of human resources, said: “Following a difficult year, it was important for us to reassess our working conditions for the wellbeing of all of our staff. We continue to support our practice teams working under additional restrictions and wanted to provide the team in the Glasgow support centre a blended working environment too.

“Ultimately it’s all about finding what works for everyone, so the office changes help give staff the option to work where they like while creating a space that can meet everyone’s needs.”

Head of marketing Alexandra MacNicol said: “The transition to hybrid working has been a long time coming, and we felt it was really important to listen to our colleagues and find out what they needed.

“With a hybrid office, we are giving colleagues the chance to choose the environment they work best in.”

Clyde Munro was founded by Jim Hall in 2015, and began its acquisition trail with seven practices, now totalling 51 across Scotland

The 400-strong staff now support more than 400,000 patients north of the Border, with practices from Orkney and the Highlands to the Borders.

