Cumbernauld-based housing developer creating 17 family homes in Airdrie after bank funding boost

McKernan Homes, which has been operating in Scotland since 1999, says its latest development, known as Stark’s Yard, is being supported by a loan of just under £3 million via Bank of Scotland’s Clean Growth Finance Initiative (CGFI), which provides discounted lending to help firms invest in sustainable projects.

The Cumbernauld firm has now started construction on the 17 four-bedroom detached houses, each of which will include “industry-leading” insulation, high-calibre windows to retain heat, solar panels on the roof, and electric charging points.

McKernan Homes added that the development has generated 30 jobs for local contractors and is expected to complete by the end of 2022.

It also said this is its third sustainably focused project that has received support from the lender. In December, funding of about £2m helped the firm complete the Cinema development in Dennistoun, East Glasgow, comprising 24 two-bedroom flats with solar panels and electric charging points.

The business the previous year secured £1.5m that helped towards the build of 23 four-bedroom luxury villas in Airdrie, complete with roof solar panels and heat-retaining windows.

McKernan Homes is now planning to bring to life a further 105 homes on three separate projects across the Central Belt.

A computer-generated image of how the 17 four-bedroom, eco-friendly properties will look. Picture: contributed.

MD Peter McKernan said: “The Scottish government has set out ambitious plans to reduce emissions in the built environment by at least 68 per cent by 2030. And with thousands of construction companies in Scotland alone, we have a huge role to play.

“We’re hoping to start welcoming the first families to our Stark’s Yard complex in July, and look forward to continue building on our green credentials as we all head towards a greener Scotland.”

Grahame Andrew of Bank of Scotland said: “Following COP26, the impetus is on Scottish firms to adopt further sustainable changes and help the country on its path to net zero.