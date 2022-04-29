Work finally begins on vast housing project to bring almost 1,000 homes to Edinburgh commuter town

After ten years in the planning, the first spade will hit the ground next week at Cala Homes’ Builyeon Road development at South Queensferry.

The site, which is located south of Builyeon Road, lies between the Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge approaches.

The 44-hectare development has provision for a new primary school, a care home and commercial units including a food store, restaurants and fuel filling station, in addition to the 980 new homes.

Derek Lawson, strategic land director with Cala Homes (East), said: “The site designs for Builyeon Road have been heavily shaped by engagement with the local community and as we prepare to kick-start this important development, we will focus on keeping the community fully informed of ongoing progress.

“It is fair to say this project has been a long time in the making and we are pleased to reach this important milestone and to push forward in providing much needed homes and community facilities for South Queensferry.”

Keith Giblett, chair of Queensferry and District Community Council, said: “After many years of uncertainty, it is great to see the site work starting. We’ll be continuing our intensive engagement with Cala.

“We also look forward to finding out how the local authority will allocate the considerable funds that this site will generate through planning gain payments.”

Civil engineering contractor I&H Brown, which specialises in residential infrastructure, has been contracted by Cala to undertake the bulk earthworks.

Meanwhile, the value of homes sold by Scottish estate agency and legal firm Lindsays has topped £200 million for the first time.

The firm said the new record high was achieved amid “continued intense bidding” among buyers as demand outstrips supply in several areas.