Baked goods on the shelves as a result of the agreement, which could become permanent, include dream rings and vanilla and raspberry slices, alongside empire biscuits, fairy shortbread, plain and fruit scones, and festive mince pies, as well as light rye bread, brown and white pan breads, morning rolls and “softies”.
It comes after the Culloden-headquartered bakery’s breads, rolls and sweet treats were the products most requested by Morrisons’ customers in the north of Scotland. Harry Gow has 18 shops across Inverness, the Highlands and Moray – including one recently opened in conjunction with Asda, with its products also found in 34 Co-ops across the north of Scotland.
David Gow of the bakery business, which earlier this year launched a Ukraine fundraiser, cheered the partnership with Morrisons, adding: “We’re proud of our baking heritage at Harry Gow, and are always looking for new ways to bring our products to the people that want them. To be able to offer our bakes as people pick up their weekly shop is fantastic, and we’re really looking forward to seeing the outcome of the trial period.”
Robert MacMillan, general manager at Morrisons, said: “As a local lad growing up in Inverness, and being a regular customer throughout the years with Harry Gow, I’m proud to be working in partnership with Harry Gow by selling their quality products in my store. I truly believe in supporting local businesses… I look forward to the future and building the Harry Gow brand.”