Cruden secures £8m contract to provide 'much-needed' affordable housing in Barlanark

The division of the Cruden Group – the Scottish development and construction giant – said the brownfield sites will be developed to include 37 units of affordable housing at Garvel Crescent with a further six being constructed on the Blyth Road site.

The energy-efficient homes will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses and cottage flats, and the development will have dedicated landscaped parking courts.

Cruden Building added that work is due to start on site next month, and is expected to be completed by spring 2023, with the Glasgow-based design team for the project including Mast Architects and Clyde Design Partnership.

Allan Callaghan, managing director of Cruden Building, said: “We are excited to start work on this important development and to provide much-needed affordable homes.

“At Cruden, we give back to the communities we build in, and on this project, we will provide a range of community benefits, including valuable apprenticeship opportunities and an additional £5,000 in funding for Calvay Housing Association to support even more community housing initiatives in the Glasgow area.”

Cruden Building in December announced that it had won a £43m-plus contract to help convert the former Victoria Infirmary in Glasgow into more than 200 homes. It was appointed by Beech Grove Homes to carry out the second phase of the building’s transformation, with the full development expected to be completed by autumn 2023.

