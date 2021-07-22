Work begins on 'affordable and sustainable' homes in shadow of Stirling's Wallace Monument

Work has started on Stirling housing development that will create two dozen “affordable and sustainable” homes in the shadow of the nearby Wallace Monument.

Thursday, 22nd July 2021
Forth Housing Association appointed Cruden Building East, part of the Cruden Group, to deliver the project. Picture: Nick Callaghan Photography
Forth Housing Association appointed Cruden Building East, part of Cruden Group, to deliver the project in the Cornton area of the city. The value of the project is £3.7 million.

The development, which has been designed by ARM Architects, will comprise a mix of two and three bedroom semi-detached houses, two bedroom terraced houses and one and two bedroom cottage flats. It is said to have been “carefully designed” with all of the properties elevated to reflect the riverside location of the site.

The project is due to be completed by late June 2022.

Allan Callaghan, managing director of Cruden Building East, said: “We are delighted to continue our strong working relationship with Forth Housing Association as we commence work on this exciting new development to bring all important energy efficient, high quality, affordable new homes to Johnston Avenue.

“As with all our developments, we are fully committed to giving back to the local area by providing a wealth of community benefits, including work placements, apprenticeship placements, and tender and training opportunities for local businesses.”

Gordon Mason, chairman of Forth Housing Association, added: “Construction work has started on the second phase of regeneration at Johnston Avenue and we are confident that once completed, these further 24 properties will help to address the rising demand for high quality sustainable homes which are affordable for people in the local area.”

