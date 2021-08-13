Construction firm Cruden helps plug skills gap with latest apprenticeship intake

Nicole Carlin, Cruden Group's apprentice of the year, with the new apprentices for 2021.

The latest intake becomes part of the 60-strong team of apprentices that the group is currently training. Cruden has now been delivering a modern apprenticeship programme for almost half a century.

Chief executive Kevin Reid said: “Young people are the lifeblood of the construction industry and we are committed to recruiting, training and investing in our workforce, and our modern apprenticeship programme plays a major role.”

It comes as the group announced its apprentice of the year award, which is now in its third year, to bricklayer Nicole Carlin. She has just completed her four-year apprenticeship and will continue her career with the company as a fully qualified bricklayer.

Reid added: “Nicole is one of many shining examples that have come through our programme and we are delighted that she will be continuing her career with us.

“Given the widespread skills shortage, which has worsened during the pandemic, it’s all the more important to start these young people off well on their journey towards building a rewarding career in this thriving sector.”

Carlin said: “There are still a lot of misperceptions about the construction industry and this needs to change, because young people are missing out on a fantastic industry.

“Having a trade is a job for life and not only gives me confidence and fantastic opportunities, it’s also put me on a great path to a secure future.”

