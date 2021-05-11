Glencoe Inn reopens after extensive renovation

The four-star inn now has new-look bedrooms, new food and drink menus and outdoor areas, and offers boutique accommodation at the heart of the world-famous glen.

The lounges and bar have a natural colour palette with tartan soft furnishings, leather sofas, dark wood and log fires - ideal for those colder days.

From here, guests can venture to the outdoor terrace to enjoy a drink while taking in the views of the loch – or spotting some local wildlife, including deer, who also frequently visit.

The new look lounge area has a wood burning stove.

All 15 bedrooms and bathrooms have been fully refurbished with the interior design inspired by the surrounding rugged landscape, which has views across Loch Leven or the Pap of Glencoe.

Those looking to treat themselves can book into the Loch View Feature Suite.

As well as a spacious room, the roll-top bath in the bay window allows for uninterrupted views of the loch.

There’s now also a Hiddem Garden outdoor spa, which has a thermal experience with hot tub and sauna.

Guests can relax on the leather sofas and enjoy board games in front of the fire.

The Glencoe Inn’s food and drink offering has also been upgraded as part of the six-figure investment, offering guests as well as passing visitors the chance to sample the best of Scottish produce.

The hotel’s much-loved bar and grill, The Gathering, continues to serve Scottish steaks and burgers alongside its famous fish and chip suppers.

Alternatively, diners can opt for a dish from the brand-new Steak & Lobster Bistro menu, featuring native grass-fed Scottish beef and venison from the Crerar Home Farm, alongside fresh Scottish seafood from the surrounding lochs.

Red Shed Pizzas will make its debut in the summer, bringing a taste of Italy to the West Highlands with authentic, rustic pizzas made with hybrid yeast and sourdough based and served fresh from a brand-new outdoor wood-fired oven, which can be enjoyed within the gardens or for takeaway.

Rooms are bright, with a colour palette inspired by the surrounding landscape

Speaking of the renovation, Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels said: “We’re thrilled on two counts – re-opening our doors to welcome guests and showcasing the results of an outstanding refurbishment.

“Despite the challenges of the past year, we have created a home from home experience against the backdrop of one of Scotland’s most famous landscapes – exactly what we were determined to do when the investment was secured.

“The sumptuous interiors have been created with true Scottish hospitality in mind, and the result is the absolute definition of low-key luxury that we’re confident our guests will love.

"With a food and drink offering serving the best in Scottish produce, an exclusive guest spa experience that allows you to relax whilst enjoying awe-inspiring views, and bedrooms designed with comfort in mind, we’re offering the ultimate Scottish getaway that reflects our world-class location.

“We’re already receiving fantastic feedback from guests and expect to have an exceptionally busy summer when staycationers across the UK get a glimpse of what lies in store.”