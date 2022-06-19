Creative design studio pledges support for third sector in Aberdeen and Glasgow

Form Digital, which was founded eight years ago, is making the move following a record year for the business.
The Octopus Fund is a £10,000 pot to be distributed across work spanning brand, print and digital for community and third sector ventures based in either Aberdeen or Glasgow, which are looking to help grow their brands.
Applications are open until the end of July and those successful will be notified by the middle of August.
Cameron Fraser, managing director of Form Digital, whose recent contract wins include work for Glenmorangie, Aberdein Considine and Atholl Estates, said: “After seeing first hand the positive impact charities have on their local areas we are proud to be able to offer support that will help generate meaningful, tangible results for those in the third sector and the communities they support.”