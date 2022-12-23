Courier firm Speedy Freight gunning for further growth after double-digit hike

Formerly part of Eddie Stobart Logistics, the business went independent in July 2021 and is now backed by private equity investor BGF. As of this month, the courier brand is reporting 38.8 per cent compound growth since 2007 and is investing heavily in both its infrastructure and senior leadership team ahead of further planned expansion in 2023. Revenues were up 17 per cent last year.
Bosses said the business had flourished against a backdrop of upheaval for the freight and logistics industry, due to industrial action and changes to international import and export rules as a result of Brexit.
Chief executive Mike Smith said: “Speedy Freight has seen incredible growth since 2007, however the last year has been one of the biggest in terms of changes to our structure. Following our backing by BGF, we’ve invested heavily in our own infrastructure to prepare ourselves for more growth, offering customers a wider range of bespoke services. Looking to 2023 and beyond, our plan is to continue to invest in performance, technology, and people - expanding our offering both in the UK and in new and exciting markets.”
The first of several new hires is Shellea Crosby, who joins Speedy Freight as commercial director. Formerly commercial director at Tuffnells delivery service, Crosby’s new role sees her look after the national sales team. Tom Denton joins the team as e-commerce director after working with several industry giants such as Jersey Post, DX, DPD, Yodel and Collect+. The team continues to roll out a suite of services for retailers or all sizes.
Meanwhile, Dave Garratt, the firm’s new IT director, is overseeing a £2.1 million investment in the brand’s technology systems. Ahead of further expansion in 2023 and beyond, Speedy Freight is aiming to “future proof” its IT platforms, owning the intellectual property in its operational software. As well as new hires, several current team members have been promoted into “new and exciting roles” within the business. Adrian Irving is now in the role of operations director and Aimee Spilsbury has been promoted to marketing director.