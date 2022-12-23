Courier firm Speedy Freight gunning for further growth after double-digit hike

Courier brand Speedy Freight is plotting further expansion after a double-digit rise in revenues.

Formerly part of Eddie Stobart Logistics, the business went independent in July 2021 and is now backed by private equity investor BGF. As of this month, the courier brand is reporting 38.8 per cent compound growth since 2007 and is investing heavily in both its infrastructure and senior leadership team ahead of further planned expansion in 2023. Revenues were up 17 per cent last year.

Bosses said the business had flourished against a backdrop of upheaval for the freight and logistics industry, due to industrial action and changes to international import and export rules as a result of Brexit.

Chief executive Mike Smith said: “Speedy Freight has seen incredible growth since 2007, however the last year has been one of the biggest in terms of changes to our structure. Following our backing by BGF, we’ve invested heavily in our own infrastructure to prepare ourselves for more growth, offering customers a wider range of bespoke services. Looking to 2023 and beyond, our plan is to continue to invest in performance, technology, and people - expanding our offering both in the UK and in new and exciting markets.”

Formerly part of Eddie Stobart Logistics, Speedy Freight went independent in July 2021, now backed by private equity investors BGF. Picture: David Mulholland

The first of several new hires is Shellea Crosby, who joins Speedy Freight as commercial director. Formerly commercial director at Tuffnells delivery service, Crosby’s new role sees her look after the national sales team. Tom Denton joins the team as e-commerce director after working with several industry giants such as Jersey Post, DX, DPD, Yodel and Collect+. The team continues to roll out a suite of services for retailers or all sizes.