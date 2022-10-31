Bosses said the cost-of-living support, together with enhanced staff discounts, was being made as a “thank-you to colleagues” for their hard work during a year which has seen the business deliver a strong performance across its 82 UK stores and online platform. The firm will pay the £600, pro-rated for part-time staff, in four monthly instalments between November and February. Additional support will come through increases to the staff discount scheme between the start of November and the end of February, including extra discounts on all items.

Details of the payments and enhanced discount scheme details have been announced to more than 900 employees. The £600 support will be paid subject to tax deductions to full-time employees, based on average number of hours worked in October or minimum contract hours, and pro-rated for part-time workers. The payment does not apply to store managers.

Jollyes chief executive Joe Wykes said: “I’m very aware of the current economic climate, with inflation impacting every part of our lives, from weekly shopping bills, heating our homes and mortgage payments. The leadership team has been discussing ways in which we can support our colleagues and show our appreciation of their hard work and effort by doing something that will make a difference around Christmas. It’s not just about the cash. The majority of our colleagues are pet owners themselves and the discounts mean they can bring a little seasonal cheer to furry family members too.”

