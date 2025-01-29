Tesco in-store bakery staff targeted for job cuts as 400 roles axed at supermarket chain in 'simplify' plan
Staff working in Tesco’s in-store bakeries will be specifically targeted for job cuts after the supermarket giant announced it would be shedding 400 roles as part of plans to “simplify” the business.
Tesco said managers in its head office and Tesco Mobile phone shops, on top of staff at its in-store bakeries, will be affected.
It has been reported the major brand is planning to pivot away from having staff bake goods inside the supermarket.
The decision comes after rival Sainsbury’s announced last week that it was cutting 3,000 jobs, as it shuts down its remaining cafés and closes its patisserie and pizza counters.
Tesco has said the decision to axe 400 jobs came amid a market that is “more competitive than ever”.
It has not yet been confirmed how many of the job cuts will fall in Scotland.
Matthew Barnes, Tesco’s UK boss, said: “These are difficult decisions affecting our colleagues, but we believe they are necessary to enable us to invest in what matters most to our customers.
“Our priority is to support impacted colleagues and we will do everything we can to help them find alternative roles within our business. Today, we have almost 1,000 vacancies available.”
Tesco is targeting £500 million in cost savings this year, with chiefs having said they are looking to avoid passing price rises on the consumers.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.