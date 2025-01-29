A total of 400 jobs are set to go at Tesco - with staff at in-store bakeries specifically targeted

Staff working in Tesco’s in-store bakeries will be specifically targeted for job cuts after the supermarket giant announced it would be shedding 400 roles as part of plans to “simplify” the business.

Tesco said managers in its head office and Tesco Mobile phone shops, on top of staff at its in-store bakeries, will be affected.

Tesco now stocks around 2000 items from 150 Northern Ireland suppliers

It has been reported the major brand is planning to pivot away from having staff bake goods inside the supermarket.

The decision comes after rival Sainsbury’s announced last week that it was cutting 3,000 jobs, as it shuts down its remaining cafés and closes its patisserie and pizza counters.

Tesco has said the decision to axe 400 jobs came amid a market that is “more competitive than ever”.

It has not yet been confirmed how many of the job cuts will fall in Scotland.

Matthew Barnes, Tesco’s UK boss, said: “These are difficult decisions affecting our colleagues, but we believe they are necessary to enable us to invest in what matters most to our customers.

“Our priority is to support impacted colleagues and we will do everything we can to help them find alternative roles within our business. Today, we have almost 1,000 vacancies available.”