The retail giant said it had welcomed hundreds of shoppers on Sundays since breaking its tradition of keeping the Isle of Lewis branch closed to respect the Sabbath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dust hasn’t quite settled in Stornoway since Tesco decided to open its store in the isle of Lewis town on a Sunday - a move that divided the island community.

In fact, it’s been kicked up again by hundreds of shoppers heading through the supermarket’s doors on the Lord’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The branch was the only one in the UK that remained closed on a Sunday because of the island’s commitment to Sunday observance. In November last year, however, almost two decades on from opening, the retail giant opened for business every day of the week.

Tesco, in Stornoway, which saw its doors open on a Sunday for the first time in November last year | Katharine Hay

Since then, the company said it has welcomed “hundreds of customers” into the store every Sunday in a move that “improves the shopping experience for local customers by offering them flexibility and reducing busy periods during the week.”

With the store’s increase in footfall, however, comes erosion of the island’s unique culture, campaigners have warned.

Lewis, where about 50 churches of varying Presbyterian denominations serve a population of about 20,000, is one of the last remaining Sabbatarianism strongholds in Britain. Historically, the island has followed the Christian principle of keeping Sunday as a day of rest and worship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Free Church of Scotland in Kenneth Street, Stornoway, on the Isle of Lewis. | Katharine Hay

This meant, and still means for some, no shops or businesses open, no one going to work and to put off any chores until Monday. For those truly invested, going to church is the only activity deemed acceptable.

Over the last couple of decades, the tradition has loosened its grip as ferries started to run on Sundays and some pubs and restaurants opened their doors.

However other than a few bakeries and a petrol station, Tesco was the first major retail outlet on the island to open for business on the Sabbath.

A campaign has since been circulated with a view to reversing the company’s decision to “protect the unique tradition of the ‘Lord’s Day’ observance in the Western Isles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stand for Stornoway’s Sacred Sabbath—Keep Tesco Closed on Sundays” launched last month and has garnered almost 9,000 signatures.

The petition, “Stand for Stornoway’s Sacred Sabbath—Keep Tesco Closed on Sundays,” seeks to maintain Sunday closures in Stornoway. | Via Thomas Mackay

The petition claims that Tesco’s decision to open “not only disregards the local culture but also reflects a broader trend of eroding Christian customs across Scotland” adding, “accepting cultural erasure inevitably leads to its decline”.

It calls on signatories to “stand with us to preserve Stornoway’s Sabbath” claiming “these customs are at the heart of our community and culture”.

The petition is spearheaded by CitizenGO, an international right-wing campaign group, but led locally by campaigner Thomas Mackay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigner Thomas Mackay who is leading the petition on protecting the Sabbath in the Western Isles | Via Thomas Mackay

The group does not publish the names or locations of signatories, but campaigners said the paper has predominantly been signed by local groups and residents and has drawn support from both the religious and secular communities on the island.

Speaking to Scotland on Sunday, Mr Mackay said: “The Western Isles stand as one of the last bastions of the strict Scottish Sabbath, where Sundays are respected as a day of rest and worship.

“This practice has fostered a strong sense of community and provided a respite from the demands of modern life.

“Stornoway’s closure on Sundays is widely regarded as a hallmark of its cultural identity, drawing interest and admiration from visitors worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When such observances are diluted (particularly by big global businesses) it is only a matter of time before the culture no longer resembles itself. Allowing Sunday trading in Stornoway could set a precedent for eroding the Western Isles’ unique culture.

“We hope to see Tesco reverse this move and to inspire action.”

Fundamentalist Christians on the island have made their voices loud and clear each time the Sunday tradition has been threatened in recent years.

They were up in arms at the start of the ferry service in 2009, with Rev David Blunt, minister of the Free Church of Scotland (Continuing) in North Uist and Grimsay, later saying the subsequent profusion of ferry cancellations was a form of divine retribution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco’s opening was no different, sparking a significant response from some of the church community, with members protesting outside the store and vowing to boycott the company.

A spokesperson for Western Isles Free Church Presbytery said the move “undermines the values we hold dear and threatens the fragile balance of life in the Western Isles.”

Outwith religious circles, there is concern about losing a culture in Scotland that is distinct to mainland UK.

One former Lewis resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, said since moving to the mainland after decades of living on the island, he realised how much the Sabbath meant to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was really a day you had to just stop and spend time with family,” he said.

“Since moving to where I am now I find it pretty shocking how much people are frantically going about on a Sunday.

“There are also the psychological reasons to keep the Sabbath as it encourages people to slow down, to take some time out.

“Although the religious voice is loud, it’s not the only side wanting the Sabbath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a desire to protect it to preserve a culture that is so different to life in modern Britain.”

Similar sentiments were felt by Lewis retail worker Iain Macleod.

“I worked locally in retail for 29 years, lived on the island all my life, and I am totally against what Tesco has done,” he said.

“It is not just a religious matter; it’s about upsetting the status quo for no apparent reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I see it, Sunday was the one day you were guaranteed to recharge; spiritually, mentally and physically. It is a core and cherished aspect of our way of life.”

For some islanders, however, there is an indifference to Lewis adopting similar opening hours to the mainland.

Residents have previously said the move was “a sign of the times” and that people should be able to shop when they want.