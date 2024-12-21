How to survive a last-minute festive disaster - Martyn James

As with most things, planning is key to ensuring everything goes smoothly at Christmas

I thought I was on top of Christmas. I followed the advice I’ve given in my previous columns and made lists, ordered in advance, saved money by cancelling subscriptions and even got the decorations out early. But as the final festive countdown ticks away, things keep going wrong. I’m missing two parcels (including the main prezzie), the trains are warning of cancellations, I can’t fit everything in one suitcase and I’ve forgotten to post the cards.

It’s easy to feel a bit overwhelmed at Christmas. But if a disaster does strike, here’s my guide to turning things around.

Where’s the turkey?

Don't be stressed out if the turkey hasn't arrived yet, have a back-up plan (Picture: Adobe)

Every year, there are problem with deliveries and pre-orders from the main supermarkets. The closer you’ve left it to Christmas, the harder it is to turn things around.

So if you have a delivery booked on 23 or 24 December, bring it forward now. Have a think about a few easy-to-cook and serve roasts that you can load into the freezer now, just in case. Most supermarkets have a range of these deals for under a tenner. If you’re on a turkey waiting list, buy a turkey crown that you can keep on standby. If you don’t need it, donate it through free apps like Olio or to a community group so people in need benefit.

If the supermarkets are running low on stocks, take a drive out to visit local farms in your area or head down to the nearest market. You’ll find that you can pick up the trimmings and they’re often much better quality, too.

What if the presents don’t turn up?

Don’t nervously wait by the door for the gifts to turn up. Dig out your present list and go through the parcel tracking options that you usually find through the retailer’s confirmation email or via the “your orders” section of the retailer’s website.

If they are cutting it fine, see if you can get the same item elsewhere with a next-day delivery option. Most goods ordered online can be cancelled within 14 days of ordering. If the item hasn’t turned up on the due date, you can ask for a full refund, too.

If you’re too late to go shopping, why not book an experience day, gift vouchers or something else that doesn’t need delivering.

Pop the confirmation in a nice card or gift box so there’s something to unwrap.

What if I have a travel trauma?

Reportedly, there are problems on most of the train lines this winter, with drivers refusing to work overtime. This means we are likely to see the last-minute cancellations that have plagued the rail network all year. Even though you should be able to travel on the next available train, it’ll be busy.

If you’re traveling close to Christmas day, you should be able to change your tickets to travel earlier for around £10. Try to get a more flexible return ticket too, so you aren’t stuck traveling on a specific train.

If there’s a total meltdown on the rails, have a backup plan. There are loads of coaches running and they’re dead cheap. Or if you’re desperate, there are a number of flights, too. Alternatively, you can always see if you can car pool your way back home with friends or colleagues.

Tensions are rising

On the day itself, everything might seem to be going well, until a cloud of tension is suddenly hanging over the living room. Avoid disputes by turning off the news channels (no politics over Christmas!) and keep everyone busy.

Pop to the charity shop now and get some second-hand party games in. There are loads of options available at this time of the year. I’d recommend getting a pack of playing cards or Uno to keep everyone occupied.

If all else fails, then introduce the family walk as a new tradition. Nothing beats walking off the turkey and tension like having a wander around the neighbourhood and judging other people’s tacky decorations!

Merry Christmas!