People using an average amount of gas and electricity in Scotland will pay £1,717 a year from October - a 10 per cent rise on existing levels

The average household energy bill will soar by 10 per cent from October after Ofgem said it was increasing its price cap as households approach the winter months.

The regulator announced it is hiking its price cap from the existing £1,568 for a typical household in Scotland, England and Wales to £1,717, adding around £12 a month to an average bill. However, it is around £117 cheaper than the cap in October last year, which was set at £1,834.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks.

A typical household's annual energy bill is expected to rise by £149 in October under the new price cap.

Why is the energy price cap rising?

Ofgem said rising prices in the international energy market, due to heightened political tensions and extreme weather events, was the main driver behind the decision.

While prices are much lower than their peak, they remain well above pre-Covid pandemic levels. The winding up of financial support from the UK and Scottish governments has added to the impact.

The average household bill is set to rise by 149 pounds a year from October, under the energy price cap rise. Picture: PA | PA

Jess Ralston, head of the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said bills in winter would be about 50 per cent higher than they were pre-crisis on average.

“A lack of progress on energy efficiency and heat pumps means that our reliance on gas hasn’t fallen much in recent years, despite the volatility in the international markets forcing bills to skyrocket,” she said.

What should householders do about the price cap rise?

Jonathan Brearley, the chief executive of Ofgem, said: “We know that this rise in the price cap is going to be extremely difficult for many households.

“Anyone who is struggling to pay their bill should make sure they have access to all the benefits they are entitled to, particularly pension credit, and contact their energy company for further help and support.”

He also urged consumers to “shop around” and consider opting for a fixed-rate tariff that could save people money.

How does the price gap work?

The price cap sets a maximum price that energy suppliers can charge consumers in Scotland, England and Wales for each kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy they use. It means it does not limit a household’s total bills, because people still pay for the total amount of energy that they use.

The figures provided by Ofgem indicate what a household using gas and electricity, and paying by direct debit, can expect to pay if their energy use is typical.

The average household energy bill is set to rise by 9% in October when the latest change to the price cap takes effect, according to energy consultancy Cornwall Insight. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Earlier this week, Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said the announcement would not be the “news households want to hear when moving into the colder months”.

“Following two consecutive falls in the cap, I’m sure many hoped we were on a steady path back to pre-crisis prices,” he said. “However, the lingering impact of the energy crisis has left us with a market that’s still highly volatile and quick to react to any bad news on the supply front.”

What impact has axing the winter fuel payment had?

“With the removal of the winter fuel payment for some pensioners at the same time as bills going up, it’s likely that some will struggle and it remains to be seen if the Government will bring in measures to support those worst hit by the removal of winter fuel payment.”

The new UK government decided to stop winter fuel payments for those who are not in receipt of pension credits or other means tested benefits. The Scottish Government last week announced it would also drop universal winter fuel payments, with the benefit becoming devolved later this year.

Previously, the payments of up to £300 had been available to everyone above state pension age.

The Treasury said the changes would see the number of pensioners receiving the payments fall from 11.4 million to 1.5 million – so just under ten million would miss out.

Joanna Elson, chief executive at Independent Age, said: “Today’s price cap announcement shows that the drop in prices earlier in the year was only a brief moment of respite, and energy prices will rise yet again by 10 per cent, from an average of £1,568 per year to £1,717. As the weather starts to turn colder, older people in financial hardship up and down the country are worried about their budgets. Many are on a low fixed income, and they will now need to find more money to cover their rising energy bills.

“To make matters worse for older people in poverty, this bill increase coincides with the ending of the winter fuel payment for people not receiving Pension Credit. There could be up to 1.2 million older people eligible for Pension Credit who don’t receive it.