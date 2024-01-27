Cost-of-living crisis: Almost 200,000 people use local gym to shower to save energy costs and keep warm, YouGov poll results show
Nearly 200,000 people across Scotland have used a local gym or leisure centre to shower in the past year in a bid to either save on energy costs or keep warm, survey data has revealed.
The findings, released by Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) and based on analysis of polling from YouGov, showed 184,124 people – about 4 per cent of Scotlands population – had taken the drastic measure to cope amid the cost-of-living crisis.
The charity also found close to one million people had cut back on toiletries and sanitary products.
And findings from the YouGov data showed more than one million people had limited their hot water usage. This involved either taking a bath less regularly, or using the same bath water for more than one person.
CAS spokesperson Emma Jackson said: “We often talk about how people struggle to put food on the table, and that’s certainly bad enough. But it’s clear from this research that the same people are also finding it hard to wash in their own home every day and keep themselves clean. That strikes at peoples’ dignity and their sense of self-worth.
“Everyone should be afforded the dignity to maintain personal hygiene within their own home, but in 2024 this is being made increasingly difficult for too many households.
“That’s why we want people to know that help is available from the CAB network.”
A total of 1,000 adults were interviewed by YouGov online from October 24-26 last year.
