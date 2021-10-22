Consultancy makes 'significant relocation' in boost for Glasgow office market

BJSS has leased almost 8,000 square feet of office space from Picton at its 180 West George Street building in the city centre.

Picton refurbished the building reception last year to provide more amenity space for occupiers, creating a “communal touchdown business lounge area” with space to “work, meet, relax, and collaborate”.

Laura Casci, head of delivery at BJSS, said: “The move to 180 West George Street marks a significant milestone in the BJSS Scotland growth journey.

BJSS has leased almost 8,000 square feet of office space from Picton at its 180 West George Street building in Glasgow city centre. Picture: McAteer Photograph

“We now have more space and a working environment that promotes greater collaboration and accommodates our hybrid working model. We’re excited to be heading into our new office in the heart of Glasgow city centre and continuing to contribute to the local economy.”

BJSS will join several other occupiers at 180 West George Street, including Arcadis, Mathworks and Peninsula Business Services.

Charles Micklethwaite of Heaney Micklethwaite represented BJSS on the deal, while property agencies Ryden and Knight Frank acted on behalf of Picton. Refurbishment works were carried out by Trident and G53.

Gillian Giles, associate at Ryden, said: “It’s great to see Picton’s continued investment into the building and, despite challenging market conditions, workspace accommodation with the right specification and in walk-in condition will continue to attract and secure occupiers.”

Tim Hamlin, director of asset management at Picton, added: “We are delighted to welcome BJSS to 180 West George Street and be able to support them with the right space for their business and their future growth plans.”

