Consultancy Frazer-Nash signs up for fifth floor at revamped Glasgow office building

Engineering and technology consultancy Frazer-Nash has agreed a deal to take space at an office building in the centre of Glasgow.

Following the successful refurbishment and letting of the first floor at 180 West George Street, property firm Picton has pre-let the fifth floor to Frazer-Nash, which will occupy the 7,500-square-foot space on a ten-year lease.

Picton is currently undertaking a full refurbishment of the fifth and sixth floors to create “market-leading” office suites, which will both benefit from dedicated roof terraces. The work is expected to complete in March.

Tim Hamlin, director of asset management at Picton, said: “Our aim is to provide quality office and amenity space which delivers on modern occupier requirements. We are thrilled to welcome Frazer-Nash to 180 West George Street.”

The 180 West George Street office building in Glasgow city centre. Picture: McAteer Photograph

Gillian Giles, offices agency associate at property adviser Ryden, said: “This new letting reinforces our beliefs that excellent office accommodation in the right location will continue to attract high quality occupiers.

“We even moved into legals with the new occupier before work had begun, highlighting how businesses are continuing to seek quality office accommodation for their employees who wish to be office based.”

Frazer-Nash director John Devlin added: “It’s an exciting time for Frazer-Nash and we’re delighted to be moving to such a well-resourced office in a great location.”

Ryden acted on behalf of Picton in the transaction, whilst Lambert Smith Hampton represented Frazer-Nash Consultancy.

Emily McVicar, office agency at Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “We hope that with more staff returning to offices as restrictions are eased, this will increase demand for offices throughout 2022.”

