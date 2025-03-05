Conference returns to explore Scotland’s green energy ambitions

Highlands and Islands Green Energy Conference 2024 | Trevor Martin

The Highlands and Islands Green Energy Conference, part of the Sustainable Scotland Green Series 2025 from The Scotsman, is being held in Inverness on 22 May.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It marks the return of this live event to the Highlands and Islands for the third year. Scotsman Conferences says it will provide a day of insightful debate on challenges and opportunities as Scotland aims to lead the way in the green energy transition.

Headline sponsor of the conference is SSEN Transmission, keynote sponsor is Fred.Olsen Renewable and associate sponsor is Vattenfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conference will explore whether the country can emerge as a frontrunner on the global stage in renewable energy. It will also examine the role of the Highlands and Islands in the country’s green energy ambitions. Topics to be covered include growing the economy, community engagement, giving back to the region, infrastructure and skills and education.

Chris Bell, head of stakeholder engagement at SSEN Transmission, said: “As the transmission network operator for the north of Scotland, based in Perth, we are making significant progress towards upgrading our network in support of national clean power and energy security ambitions. Our current £20 billion Pathway to 2030 investment in onshore and offshore projects will unlock the vast renewable energy potential of the Highlands and Islands.

“This underlines the scale of the contribution we are making towards economic growth that is supporting jobs and businesses in the Highlands and Islands, while delivering substantial legacy benefits. We look forward to discussing these benefits further at the forthcoming Green Energy Conference.”

Alison Daugherty, Vattenfall senior project manager, commented: “Renewable energy is anticipated to be a key contributor to the Highland economy over the coming years through investment and job creation. To maximise value to the Highlands it is vital that businesses, education providers, communities and local councils work together to deliver this potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty Leiper, head of communications at Fred. Olsen Renewables, said: “This event serves as a crucial platform to bring together diverse voices, allowing us to explore the significant contributions renewables are already making in the Highlands, as well as the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”