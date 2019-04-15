Age restrictions on all websites and a ban on Facebook ‘likes’ - the new proposed internet rules explained

Internet users could be forced to provide their age on every single website under new rules proposed to protect children online.

It could see users required to provide details every time they shop online, browse for cheap flights or read up on the latest news.

The plans, put forward by the Information Commissioner’s Office today (15 April), also suggest that social media companies such as Facebook should turn off the ‘like’ function on profiles of children under 18.

Ban on ‘nudge’ techniques

This comes as part of a proposed ban on so-called ‘nudge’ techniques on children’s profiles that encourage them to give out more data and turn off privacy measures.

However, critics have argued that the measures proposed is the ICO’s code could damage advertising revenue and interfere with engagement on community websites and forums.

According to The Sun, Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said, “This is the connected generation. The internet and all its wonders are hardwired into their everyday lives.”

Rules are to protect children

"We shouldn’t have to prevent our children from being able to use it, but we must demand that they are protected when they do. This code does that,” Denham added.

Baroness Kidron, who led the debate in parliament about the creation of the code, said, “I welcome the draft code released today which represents the beginning of a new deal between children and the tech sector.

"For too long we have failed to recognise children’s rights and needs online, with tragic outcomes.

"I firmly believe in the power of technology to transform lives, be a force for good and rise to the challenge of promoting the rights and safety of our children.”