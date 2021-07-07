Edinburgh firm to roll out high-speed network throughout city's St James Quarter

The firm will install its high-capacity network infrastructure to the £1 billion retail and leisure complex, which offers some 850,000 square feet of retail space.

Workers from the company will install, manage and maintain the fibre-optic and traditional copper cabling throughout the quarter, as well as to two main communications rooms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership will provide each of the centre’s tenants throughout its retail units, restaurants and public spaces with the “unique opportunity” to connect to Commsworld’s vast optical core network.

St James Quarter covers 1.7 million square feet in total and is expected to turn Edinburgh’s east end into a new retail and tourist hotspot. It is due to open in phases, and be fully up and running by the end of 2022.

Bruce Strang, the communication firm’s chief operating officer, said: “We are very excited to have been chosen to provide the digital connectivity for St James Quarter. The galleria signifies a huge step forward for retail in the capital, and we aim to provide the fast, reliable and resilient network connectivity that it deserves.

“Commsworld has the ability to manage all services in-house, and we have a responsive and dedicated team that can provide each and every tenant with the infrastructure they need.”

St James Quarter covers 1.7 million sq ft in total and is expected to turn the city’s east end into a retail and tourist hotspot, in turn providing a welcome boost to Princes Street, George Street and the Royal Mile. It is due to open in phases, and be fully up and running by the end of 2022.

Founded in 1994, Commsworld has grown rapidly in recent years, fuelled by its involvement with four of Scotland’s largest public sector information and communications technology (ICT) contracts, with local authorities in Glasgow, Edinburgh Renfrewshire and the Scottish Borders.

The firm has taken steps to increase its employee ownership of the business by launching a staff shares scheme.

The setting up of an enterprise management incentive (EMI) scheme will give employees the right to acquire share options from a pool set aside by the company for workers. Bosses hope that staff will grasp the opportunity to have their own stake in the business they work for.

The recent launch of the scheme came as the firm revealed 12 appointments following a recruitment drive.

A message from the Editor: