Clyde Munro Dental Group deepens roots across Scotland with acquisition in Ayr

The firm has acquired Alloway Place Dental Practice in Ayr, which was founded in the 1950s and bought by husband-and-wife team James and Jennifer McCall in 2013. The predominantly NHS practice has a team of 20, and serves almost 10,000 patients, “many of whom are the third and even fourth generation to use its services”.

Both Mr and Mrs McCall will stay on as associates and have committed to their respective patients for the long term.

Mrs McCall said: “We became dentists because of our love of looking after the community and providing treatments that improve health and happiness. Running a practice is greatly challenging as the amount of regulation has grown, even prior to the pandemic.

“It’s clear to us that Clyde Munro will give us that centralised support to free us up to put our time and energy fully into treating our patients.”

Clyde Munro was founded by Jim Hall in 2015 with the acquisition of seven practices. Last year, it announced that it had become the first group to exceed 50 practices across Scotland. Its network is now 53-strong across Scotland, with a presence in all of its cities and stretching from Orkney and the Highlands to the Borders, with more than 400,000 patients and 400 staff.

The Glasgow-headquartered group says that, with backing from Investec and Synova, it set out from day one to work solely north of the Border, “with a vision to become the nation’s family dentist while retaining the identity of its individual surgeries”.

Alloway Place Dental Practice complements its presence in the local area, as it already operates Sandgate Dentistry in Ayr, as well as Art of Dentistry in nearby Prestwick.

Kirsty Dace, chief development officer with Clyde Munro, is responsible for the firm’s acquisitions. She said: “Alloway Place is a first-rate community practice that has looked after generations of patients. We’ll be seeking to keep everything that makes it brilliant, including its staff, and bring further support, services and investment down the line.”

