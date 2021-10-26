Clothing hire firm going green with promise of almost 150 new jobs

Advanced Clothing Solutions (ACS), which is based at Eurocentral business park, has received the Scottish Enterprise funding for two projects as it looks to make its garment rental and re-sale business even more sustainable.

Some £450,000 will be used for the development of its garment refurbishment, renewal and fulfilment services, while £500,000 is going towards a partnership with US clothing rental business CaaStle to establish a subscription rental service in the UK. The projects are expected to generate 147 jobs.

The firm said it was on track to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2025, while also slashing its operating costs.

Chief operating officer Anthony Burns said: “By addressing many of the environmental pitfalls commonly associated with the fashion industry, we’re moving towards a greener, more sustainable, low-carbon future.

“It's great to see a growing number of consumers make environmentally-conscious choices, which has led to significant growth for our business and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.”

Scottish Enterprise’s head of low carbon transition, Andy McDonald, added: “Funding for these latest projects comes at a time when our collective journey towards net zero and the creation of green jobs have never been more important. With COP26 on the horizon it’s great to see an innovative Scottish company tackling the issue of fast fashion in particular.

“ACS Clothing is a shining example of a business that has sustainability running right through it.”

