Chinese van brand motors into Highland dealership

AM Phillip has opened a full-service dealership for the Chinese motor brand at Conon Bridge, north of Inverness. The operation will offer dedicated sales, servicing and aftersales services to customers across the Highland area.

The addition of AM Phillip brings the total number of Maxus dealerships in the UK to 48.

Mark Barrett of Maxus said: “We are thrilled to have partnered with AM Phillip to bring a new dealership to north Scotland.

“AM Phillip has been in the motor trade industry for 67 years and is well-respected so we know our brand is in good hands. We look forward to a successful partnership in the years ahead.”

Rob McWilliam, managing director of AM Phillip, added: “I believe Maxus is ahead of the curve when it comes to innovation, so it was not a hard decision to make when we chose to take on the franchise.

“When you consider all the elements Maxus has it all - high-spec vehicles, innovative technology, great range and competitive pricing. It’s an exciting time for our dealership group and we look forward to doing business with Maxus as we move into the future of motoring.”

AM Phillip dealerships are located in Forfar, Edinburgh, Glenrothes, Conon Bridge, Glasgow and Dundee.

Maxus vehicles, which include electric-powered vans, are manufactured by SAIC, the largest automotive company in China. Picture: Paddy McGrath