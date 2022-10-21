Jayne MacKay, the firm’s community engagement officer, said: “We built the salmon wagon in 2019 to engage with our local communities and raise funds for the causes closest to their hearts. Since then, we have attended numerous events around Scotland and been lucky enough to support a range of charities and causes vital to communities. It is humbling to see the work being done at local level around the country and we are delighted to be able to help and support those in need through donations to - this year - food banks, mental health, children’s charities and other great causes.”

Among the events attended by the food truck was the 2022 Camanachd Cup Final in Kingussie. Mowi, which runs a large operation in Rosyth in Fife, is a long-term supporter of youth and adult shinty in Scotland and proceeds from the salmon wagon on the day were donated to Mikeysline. The Inverness-based charity provides support for people of all ages who are struggling with their mental health. Mikeysline raises awareness for this and wider mental health issues, while breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide.

Derek Keir of the Camanachd Association, which nominated Mikeysline as the beneficiary of funds raised by the food wagon, said: “The Camanachd Association takes great pride in our role as Scotland’s community sport and the Mowi salmon wagon - and its aims - fits right into our ethos.”

