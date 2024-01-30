CEO of women-led angel investor group Mint Ventures named Entrepreneur in Residence at University of Stirling Management School
A key name in Scotland’s business investment landscape has been appointed to a prestigious academic role to foster entrepreneurship.
The University of Stirling Management School has signed up Gillian Fleming, chief executive and co-founder of women-led angel investor group Mint Ventures, as its latest Entrepreneur in Residence. She in the role joins three others in supporting students, staff and alumni with practical advice and mentorship for their business ambitions, and she also becomes a member of Stirling Management School’s international business advisory board.
Fleming, a Saltire Fellow, is credited with nurturing and advising successful science and technology start-ups for more than 20 years, helping them build teams, develop strategy, and raise funding to grow.
She said: “We need more gender diversity in equity investment… Encouraging more women to consider entrepreneurship and investment as a career will help develop more sustainable companies. With an investment background and being immersed in the start-up ecosystem, I’m excited to be bringing my perspectives and philosophies to Stirling Management School, and honoured to be part of its excellent Entrepreneur in Residence programme.”
Professor Kevin Grant, dean of the University of Stirling Management School – which says it is ranked second in Scotland and top ten in the UK for economics – welcomed Fleming as its latest Entrepreneur in Residence, a programme he said “goes from strength to strength”. He added: “She brings unrivalled expertise to Stirling Management School, its staff and students, thanks to working so closely with business start-ups and the entrepreneur community in Scotland and beyond.”
