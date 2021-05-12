Care provider nets £10.2m loan to help expand portfolio

The funding package helps the care home operator provide premium facilities to residents and supports the acquisition of residential care home Glenbervie in Falkirk, which is already under its operation.

It brings Avondale Care Scotland’s portfolio to four, also comprising Carrondale Care Home in Falkirk, and Benore Care Home and Lister House in Lochore, Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to providing residential care for the elderly, the firm also runs Robert Allan House, situated in Lister House, offering specialist care to adults aged 18 to 65 with complex needs. Each home now has at least one dedicated unit for complex care on site.

From left: Avondale Care Scotland directors Adrian and Graeme Hendry outside Glenbervie. Picture: contributed.

The family-run business was established in 1987 by Allan Hendry and is now operated by his sons Graeme and Adrian. It has around 550 staff, and offers care in the community via ACS Care at Home, bringing employee numbers to 680. The business reported turnover of £11.5m in its last audited accounts to April 2019.

Avondale Care Scotland director Adrian Hendry said: “This funding package is a big investment into the future of our business. We want to be able to provide the best possible care to our residents and this funding helps us to do so.”

Jamie Grant, head of corporate banking for Barclays in Scotland, said: “Avondale Care Scotland has an excellent reputation, and this sizeable deal ensures it can meet its future growth ambitions while ensuring the highest quality care is offered.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.