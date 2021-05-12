'Landmark' office building in Edinburgh's Fountainbridge completes

Developed by Vastint Hospitality as part of its New Fountainbridge mixed-use development, No2 Freer Street comprises more than 59,500 square feet of Grade A office space over seven levels.

In addition to the office block, phase one of New Fountainbridge includes the newly open 262-bedroom Moxy hotel with rooftop bar, other commercial and retail units plus public spaces. It is set within a masterplan of new pedestrian and road routes with landscaped green spaces which will re-connect Fountainbridge to the Union Canal.

CuthbertWhite is the letting agent for the office space and jointly with Savills the firm is marketing the ground floor retail/leisure units.

The milestone is being hailed as 'another step forward in the transformation of the site and the Fountainbridge area'. Picture: contributed.

Chris Cuthbert, director at CuthbertWhite, said: “The completion of this stunning and cutting-edge office building is another step forward in the transformation of the site and the Fountainbridge area.

“It provides the perfect balance for occupiers looking for flexible and efficient office space in a central and easily accessible location with a focus on wellbeing.

“This offering is rare and I am certain that it will be considered as a strong option by a large pool of occupiers looking to relocate in or to Edinburgh.”

Backers are confident of attracting occupants despite the shift to home and blended working. Picture: contributed.

Gijs Vermeulen, project manager at Vastint, said: “Reaching practical completion of this high quality building is an achievement that everyone involved can be extremely proud of.

“Building during a pandemic hasn’t come without its challenges but I am delighted to say that the hard work of the team has resulted in a first-class office building for Edinburgh.

“Our vision for the overall development is starting to come to life and there is a buzz to the area which will only grow as the plans progress and we add more elements to the site.”

Chris Jetten, development manager at Vastint, added: “The start of the construction of phase two is planned for this summer. It will deliver new homes to provide high quality living over a variety of property types including town houses, single storey and duplex apartments, and penthouse suites with roof top terraces.”

