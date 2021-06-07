Care at home firm looks to take on 100 staff

A Scottish care firm is to take on 100 staff on the back of a major new contract.

By Perry Gourley
Monday, 7th June 2021, 4:55 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

HRM Homecare, which provides support to hundreds of elderly and vulnerable people in west and central Scotland, has launched the recruitment drive after securing a new contract in East Dunbartonshire to provide care at home to more than 200 service users in the local authority area.

The Kilmarnock-headquartered firm is also expanding its services into the Cumbernauld area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The company currently has almost 300 staff in areas including Ayrshire, Falkirk, Glasgow, North and South Lanarkshire, and Renfrewshire.

Care firm managing director Lynn Laughland highlights the appeal of working in the sector. Picture: contributed.

Read More

Read More
TAC Healthcare injecting seven-figure sum into occupational health facility

Managing director Lynn Laughland said HRM Homecare intends to take on a substantial number of new staff across East Dunbartonshire and Cumbernauld to meet the growing demand for care-at-home support in the areas.

The job-creation by the firm comes at the start of the national Carers Week initiative and Ms Laughland said the new posts “represent a huge opportunity for people looking for work, or those who would like to begin and establish a career in care for themselves”.

She added: “Being a homecare worker is a valued and rewarding profession with various routes of progression open to those who wish to progress within the social care sector. People who become care workers can really make a difference to those who need and greatly value support in their everyday lives.”

Carers Week is an annual awareness campaign supported by organisations including AgeUK and Oxfam to celebrate and recognise the contribution made by the UK's 6.5 million carers.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.