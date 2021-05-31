TAC Healthcare injecting seven-figure sum into occupational health facility

The firm, which last year rolled out 12-minute Covid tests, said the cash injection comes after more than £500,000 has already been spent on the Dyce-based facility to provide a hub for integrated healthcare services where patients can access imaging, exercise testing, physiotherapy, laboratory services and specialty advice.

It added that occupational health services are housed in a dedicated wing, with access and infection control “central to the design” – and the additional £2m is to be spent on further diagnostics and imaging including a MRI scanner.

Ken Park, clinical director at TAC Healthcare Group, said: “Integrating occupational health into the overall provision of healthcare in the region is at the heart of TAC’s vision. Our efficiency translates to quicker and better value services for our patients and clients.

From left: Dr Leiper, Dr Dick and Mr Park. Picture: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia.

"Having a dedicated healthcare hub is essential to these plans, but even more important is having the right staff who work together with a common aim of providing excellence in healthcare. Over the last 12 months, our core staff have increased from 27 to 71 and we also now employ in excess of 250 bank staff.”

TAC last year recruited Dr David Leiper to lead its occupational health division. He said: “The novel approach of providing occupational health as part of an overall healthcare system has huge advantages for everyone. Over the last 12 months we have seen great demand for our services and as a result, we expect to employ an additional 15 to 20 medical, nursing and managerial staff in this department in the coming months.”

Dr Leiper is joined at Tac by another high-profile occupational health physician, Dr Finlay Dick. He has more than 25 years’ experience in this area and is a Fellow of the Faculty of Occupational Medicine and of the Royal College of Physicians of London.

The firm intends to hire 15 to 20 medical, nursing and managerial staff in coming months. Picture: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia.

Mr Park expects increased demand for TAC’s occupational health services in 2021. He said: “Already, we are seeing an increase in face-to-face consultations, and our additional capacity and capability will further support clients as they transition to the ‘new normal’ post-Covid.”

