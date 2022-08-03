Mackie’s on track with Caledonian Sleeper partnership

From this month, the firm’s 35g chocolate bars will be included as a complimentary welcome gift as part of the Caledonian Sleeper in-room offering for guests booked in Caledonian Double Rooms and also Club Rooms.

Mackie’s chocolate and crisps range will also feature in the on-board room service and Club Car menus, which showcase the best of Scottish produce to more than 314,000 guests each year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership brings together two organisations which are passionate about sustainability. Using the Caledonian Sleeper ensures up to 90% less emissions than equivalent plane travel, making it one of the most environmentally friendly ways to make the journey between London and Scotland.

Mac Mackie, Managing Director at Mackie’s of Scotland with Kathryn Darbandi, Serco’s Managing Director for Caledonian Sleeper.

Pioneers in renewable energy, Mackie’s renewably produce more than twice as much energy than it uses courtesy of its wind turbines, solar farm and biomass. This year sees the completion of its £4.5million low carbon refrigeration project – which could slash its CO2 emissions by up to 80%.

Mac Mackie, Managing Director at Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “The Caledonian Sleeper connects some of the UK’s best destinations and we’re delighted to be providing a taste of Scotland for passengers to enjoy along the way.

“As a family business, we’re used to investing in the future, to try and protect the environment for generations to come. This has been one the key drivers for the partnership – as well as the desire to expand our product’s accessibility.”

Kathryn Darbandi, Serco’s Managing Director for Caledonian Sleeper, said: “We’re proud to partner with Mackie’s, an iconic Scottish brand that shares our passion for sustainability, and we’re confident it marks the beginning of a long and popular partnership.