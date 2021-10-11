Cafe launched by former oil sector worker opens at Aberdeenshire business park

Knight Property Group has secured The Hill Deli for a unit at Kingshill Commercial Park in Westhill. The venture has been rolled out by former oil industry worker Louise Morgan, who has agreed a five-year lease on the new 900-square-foot retail unit.

She said: “The location and specification of the unit on Venture Drive is ideal for our business and we are currently putting the finishing touches to it, as well as recruiting staff.

“We are all set and have officially opened. We aim to bring our quality deli and cafe/bistro offering to those working and living in and around Westhill.”

Howard Crawshaw, managing director of Knight Property Group, added: “We wish Louise and the team from the Hill Deli every success with the new business venture.

“This speculative development at Westhill is proving popular with occupiers seeking quality and well-located retail units.”

Kingshill Commercial Park is located about 7.5 miles west of Aberdeen city centre.

Kieran Ward, graduate surveyor at property agency Savills, said: “These units have proved very popular. They enjoy excellent visibility, being located immediately off the A944 road, at the entrance to Westhill.”

Savills and FG Burnett are agents for Knight Property Group at the commercial park.

Knight Property Group was established in the North-east in 1987 and has offices in Edinburgh and Aberdeen. It provides a range of property investment and development services.

