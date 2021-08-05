Cable delivery propelling forthcoming Neart na Gaoithe wind farm

The spare cable was delivered to Rosyth by the Prysmian Powerlinks’ Cable Enterprise. The Port of Rosyth, owned by Forth Ports, will provide secure quayside storage and warehousing for all the spare onshore and offshore export cables and cable accessories required for the operational phase of the windfarm.

The port will facilitate the storage of this equipment initially during the construction period and potentially for the 25-year operation life of the windfarm, which will be located 15.5 kilometres off the coast of Fife and whose name means “strength of the wind”. Full commissioning is expected to be completed in 2023 and another milestone was reached in June with the delivery of a massive “shunt reactor”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spare cable was delivered to Rosyth by the Prysmian Powerlinks’ Cable Enterprise. Picture: contributed.

NnG said the latest development stresses its commitment to the Scottish supply chain, and it said it is using now using three of the Scottish port operator’s facilities for construction of the project.

The £1.8 billion wind farm, jointly owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, is expected to supply enough low-carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes.

Matthias Haag, NnG project director, said: “Since starting offshore construction of NnG in August last year, the Port of Leith has been operating as our marine logistics base for the pile casings, and the Port of Dundee is where we will assemble all 54 turbines before they are installed on site. We’re really excited that the Port of Rosyth will also now have a long-term role in the project.”

A message from the Editor:

The spare export cable will be stored at the Port of Rosyth for a minimum five years on a purpose-built carousel. Picture: contributed.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.