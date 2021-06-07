160-tonne 'reactor' winds its way to East Lothian as part of vast £1.8 billion wind farm

Construction of a giant offshore wind farm has taken a slow but critical step forward after the delivery of a massive “shunt reactor”.

By Scott Reid
Monday, 7th June 2021, 1:02 pm
Updated Monday, 7th June 2021, 1:10 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 160-tonne device, which measures ten metres long, three metres wide and five metres high, is a vital piece of equipment to support the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm. It was delivered to the wind farm’s connection to the National Grid in the Lammermuir Hills on the back of a giant trailer.

A second shunt reactor is due for delivery next weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Project director Matt Haag said: “The shunt reactor is vital to enable NnG’s safe connection to the National Grid. We’re grateful to all our neighbours in Innerwick and the surrounding area for their patience as we ensured its safe passage to the substation.”

The abnormal load making its way to Crystal Rig. Picture: Peter Devlin

The reactor is a vital piece of equipment that provides voltage control and compensates for the length of the onshore and offshore cables that will deliver up to 450 megawatts of green electricity from the wind farm in the outer Forth Estuary to its onshore substation at the existing Crystal Rig onshore wind farm. The substation is planned for completion next year.

The shunt reactor was transported, under police escort, to the onshore substation near Innerwick, East Lothian, from the Port of Leith on a special 67-metre long trailer. It was then transferred onto a 45m trailer capable of negotiating the narrower road up to Crystal Rig.

Neart na Gaoithe – meaning “strength of the wind” – is a key UK offshore wind farm project with up to £1.8 billion invested in its infrastructure.

Read More

Read More
Work to install more than half a kilometre of piping under popular East Lothian ...
Another view of the abnormal load making its way to the location in East Lothian. Picture: Peter Devlin

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven’t already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription: www.scotsman.com/subscriptions

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.