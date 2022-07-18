Business people on the move

Daniel Mitchell

Previously Daniel was a graduate surveyor with FG Burnett, having attained a building surveying degree from Robert Gordon University. Before that, he held roles in the energy sector.

He will assist with the ongoing asset management of the Knight portfolio throughout Scotland, including lease renewals, re-gears and liaising with the development team and property agents.

Daniel, 36, who lives in Aberdeen. said: “I am thrilled to be joining the team at Knight Property Group - it is a fantastic opportunity for me. I look forward to building my experience and expanding my knowledge on a variety of exciting property projects within such a hugely respected business.”

Blair Davidson and Dawn MacDougall

Howard Crawshaw, managing director of Knight Property Group added: “We were impressed with Daniel’s knowledge and enthusiasm. He will be a strong addition to our team, as we continue to develop our development and investment portfolio across Scotland.”

Henderson Loggie has promoted tax director Dawn MacDougall and audit and accounting director Blair Davidson to partner.

Dawn joined the accountancy and business advisory firm last year from Big Four firm EY where she was head of tax in their Inverness office. Now one of four tax partners in Henderson Loggie, and with over 30 years’ tax experience, Dawn’s focus will be on further growing the client base for owner managed businesses.

Blair joined after graduating from Dundee University in 2005. As well as continuing to service long-standing clients, he will drive expansion across Tayside and the North East.

C hair Alan Davis said: “A consistently strong performer, Blair has grabbed the opportunity to progress from trainee to partner with Henderson Loggie, something that is open to anyone seeking to fulfil their full potential with us.