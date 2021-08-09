Business hub to create 100 jobs in Stranraer as part of £1 million investment

Ascensos, which is headquartered in Motherwell and currently employs some 3,000 people globally, is launching the hub as part of Ascensos Local – a new “community-focused” arm of the business.

It is the first of what is expected to be six local hubs, which will bring “high quality digital jobs to rural communities”, with staff working mainly from home.

The customer services outsourcing firm works with major brands including B&Q, KFC and Peloton.

Ascensos is headquartered in Motherwell and currently employs 3,000 colleagues across its network of offices in the Isle of Wight, Glasgow, Bucharest and Istanbul. Picture: Chris Watt Photography

The firm plans to create the 100 jobs in the local Stranraer area over the next three months as part of its £1 million investment.

John Devlin, chief executive and co-founder of Ascensos, said: “This new hub will bring 100 permanent jobs to Stranraer and the surrounding area, and we predict the local economic impact of these new jobs will be incredibly positive.

“We know a lack of job prospects for young people in the area is a real concern, and we are setting out to change that.

“The new jobs we are creating will offer a variety of opportunities, and not just for young people. This type of role is ideal for people returning to the job market after a break, and for those looking to switch career.

“Galloway is a place I know well, and Stranraer was top of the list of Scottish towns we wanted to invest in. The community spirit in Stranraer is inspiring and it’s something we very much want to be part of.”

He added: “The massive shift we’ve seen towards working from home over the last 18 months opens up opportunities for creating jobs in different ways and in many different locations.

“We see particular potential in small towns and rural communities. So, we are seizing that opportunity with the launch of Ascensos Local, ensuring that the growth of our company creates good quality digital jobs and economic value in rural communities across the UK.”

The Stranraer hub will be based at South Strand Street in the town and will be operational from September. The firm, which is working with South of Scotland Enterprise on the project, said a recruitment base will be located in Dumfries and Galloway College’s Stranraer campus from this week.

Over the next 12 months, the group will be opening a total of six local hubs in towns across the UK under this new operating model, in a move which will create 500 jobs.

Romano Petrucci, chair of Stranraer Development Trust, said: “We have always said that Stranraer is a place of untapped potential, and it’s wonderful to see a fast-growing company like Ascensos investing in Stranraer and its people.

“Stranraer, like so many places, has taken a real knock over this past 18 months. The creation of so many new jobs by a company with a clear track record of success, and a culture that is committed to supporting the local community, is the kind of news that many towns could only dream about.

“There are exciting times ahead and we should all welcome John and his team to the area.”

