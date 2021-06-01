Call centre firm dials up eco-friendly tech upgrade with funding package

Ascensos explained that it has used the funding from HSBC UK to lease 700 laptops and upgrade tech equipment for its staff as they continue to support its growing client base while working from home.

The technology has been provided by 3stepIT – a sustainable IT company that says it organises a regular refresh of PCs and laptops for businesses and refurbishes the returned equipment for resale.

Ascensos finance director Martin Shand said: “We saw a rise in demand for our services as companies shifted their operations online during the pandemic. Having the best tech is essential for us to continue to deliver great service for our clients as they adapt to changing situations. While we wanted to upgrade, we were also very conscious of our carbon footprint, and we didn’t want to be a business that saw its old laptops collect dust in office cupboards or go to landfill.

“HSBC UK’s equipment finance team understood our dilemma, and thanks to their support and advice, we’ve been able to contribute to the ‘circular economy’ while knowing that we have the flexibility to sustainably upgrade our assets in future.”

Marcus Sangster, relationship director at HSBC UK, said: “It’s great to work with environmentally conscious companies like Ascensos, who care about the impact of their workplace decisions. We’ve had a longstanding relationship with 3stepIT, and we’re proud to have helped a customer of ours give their tech assets a longer lifespan, while facilitating the business’s growth.”

Ascensos has leased its new tech from 3stepIT for three years, after which time the latter will replace the formers’ devices and refurbish and resell its older technology.

The Motherwell-based firm, which has been involved in contact tracing, has 1,800 staff in Scotland and 2,700 in total across the UK and Europe. While it deals with enquiries over the phone, the large part of the customer service it delivers is done online.

The funding was allocated from HSBC UK’s national SME Fund, part of its commitment to help British businesses innovate and grow. The £15 billion SME Fund includes £650 million committed to supporting smaller firms in Scotland.

