Bursary programme opens for aspiring female non-executive directors

An initiative to challenge bias in the workplace and accelerate board diversity is seeking Scottish entries for its latest bursary programme.

By Scott Reid
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 4:55 am
Julie Ashworth, Scottish lead for Women on Boards UK. Picture: Julie Broadfoot

The Women on Boards programme is now open for emerging female non-executive directors - across all sectors. Now in its fourth year, the initiative will award six women, who would not otherwise be able to afford it, complimentary places on its “Boardroom Journey”, worth up to £1,500.

Entries open on International Women’s Day this Tuesday and close at the end of the month.

Julie Ashworth, Scottish lead for Women on Boards UK, said: “This is a really fantastic opportunity for women in Scotland to accelerate their careers and reach their full potential.

“Financial barriers are a significant reason for many people not achieving their career goals and we’re determined that this shouldn’t be the case.”

Previous winners have been from a variety of professional and personal backgrounds and have gone on to secure non-executive director roles.

