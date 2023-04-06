All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
1 hour ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
2 hours ago Maundy Thursday 2023 - when is it and how it’s celebrated
17 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
17 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
20 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list

Brookside, The Bay and Unforgotten help STV Player achieve record streaming numbers

Broadcaster STV has hailed its best-ever month for video-on-demand streaming thanks to soap opera Brookside and the success of major drama titles such as The Bay and Unforgotten.

By Scott Reid
Published 6th Apr 2023, 08:26 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 08:26 BST
 Comment

The Glasgow-based group said both crime dramas delivered higher audiences than previous series and were key drivers of growth on the STV Player platform. March saw the streaming platform receive a total of 11.6 million streams from viewers across the UK. The free streaming service’s previous best-ever month was January 2021, when the UK was living through its third national Covid lockdown.

The platform has partly attributed the rise in streaming to its successful relaunch of classic soap Brookside, which it acquired in February. After just one week, the show became the fastest to ever reach one million streams on STV Player, and it has since been streamed more than four million times. In Scotland - where the player’s catalogue also includes STV network content - March’s performance was boosted by the successful return of crime drama titles The Bay and Unforgotten.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Williams, managing director of digital at STV, said: “It’s great that the power of Brookside shows no signs of waning, with the show continuing to perform extremely well and also leading viewers to discover the wealth of fantastic content sitting alongside Brookie on STV Player. The fact that we’ve beaten our previous, lockdown-influenced streaming record - purely based on the huge appeal of gripping shows like Redemption and Unforgotten - proves that STV Player has become many viewers’ go-to destination for free, high-quality TV series from around the world.”

In Scotland, where the player’s catalogue also includes STV network content, March’s performance was boosted by the success of crime drama title Unforgotten.In Scotland, where the player’s catalogue also includes STV network content, March’s performance was boosted by the success of crime drama title Unforgotten.
In Scotland, where the player’s catalogue also includes STV network content, March’s performance was boosted by the success of crime drama title Unforgotten.
STVGlasgow
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.