British retail giant with 500 stores opens fifth branch in Scottish city
Retail chain The Works has opened a further branch in Scotland, with the creation of 11 jobs.
The retailer, which sells gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books and stationery, has expanded its presence in Edinburgh with the opening of the new store at the Fort Kinnaird retail park, close to the city bypass.
The 1,755-square-foot store is located on the retail park next door to Beaverbrooks and Hobbycraft and is the chain’s fifth store in the Edinburgh area. Across the UK and Ireland it has some 500 outlets.
Customers at the new Fort Kinnaird store will be able to shop for a range of best-selling products and book titles including Hello Kitty, Peppa Pig and the newest release in The Hunger Games series.
Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “It’s great to welcome The Works to Fort Kinnaird, giving shoppers even more choice all in one destination. From TikTok-famous books to affordable craft supplies, we know the store will prove popular with our visitors throughout the Easter break and beyond.”
A spokesperson for The Works added: “The retail park is a hive of activity and is a location we have had our eyes on for some time. At The Works, we aim to inspire our customers to read, learn, create and play, and our stores play a very important part in this. We are pleased to have expanded our footprint in Edinburgh and look forward to welcoming new and existing customers through the doors of our newest store.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.