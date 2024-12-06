Bright future for Scots legal sector as unprecedented trainee growth figures revealed

“Growth in the number of quality candidates pursuing a career in Scots law since 2020, reflects real confidence in Scotland’s legal sector” - Law Society of Scotland President, Susan Murray

Confidence in the future of the Scottish legal sector is high as the number of new trainees entering the profession this year is among the highest on record.

In total, 764 new solicitor traineeships were commenced in the 12 months to the end of October 2024, marking a continuation of a period of unprecedented growth.

The 2023-24 figure, released by The Law Society of Scotland, is the third highest number of new trainees registered in a single year.

Prior to 2020-21, the annual number of new traineeships had never surpassed 700 in a single year. Since then, the annual number of traineeships each year has been 744 (2020-21), 788 (2021-22), 765 (2022-23) and 764 (2023-24).

Susan Murray, Law Society of Scotland President, said: “It is really satisfying to see such high numbers of new trainees continuing to join the profession. Growth in the number of quality candidates pursuing a career in Scots law since 2020, reflects real confidence in Scotland’s legal sector.

“New trainees are literally the future of the profession, so the wealth of talent coming through our doors is good news for civic Scotland and for the people, businesses and communities who rely on legal services.

“It is right that employers view their trainees as an important long-term workforce investment, so these figures indicate that the future of our sector is bright. It’s also positive to see new recruits spread between small, medium and large firms, as well as in-house teams.

“The Law Society of Scotland has an important oversight role to ensure training standards remain high. It also offers support and development opportunities to trainees, just as it does for its members throughout their legal careers.”