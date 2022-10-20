The four-star, 11-bedroom boutique property has, via a joint asset-management venture with the overseas owner, become part of The Fusion Group of Companies. The latter provides support services to hospitality businesses, from management to reservations support, and already works with the likes of the four-star No 1 Royal Gardens Apartments in Stirling, while its owned properties include The Isle of Skye Guest House.

It has created an operating company, Legacy Property Airds, to run the site, which will be operated on a day-to-day basis with support for existing on-site staff by specialist hotel-management company EHM, which has been appointed on a three-year contract.

Fusion said the latest deal is based on a business model it has developed through its relationships with the owners of No 1 Royal Gardens Apartments and Loch Ness Guest House in Fort Augustus, which it took into its managed portfolio in 2019 and 2018 respectively, with its accommodation services arm handling all reservations.

The high-end property is to undergo a £400,000 facelift over the next two winters, with plans also on the cards to develop concierge services. Picture: contributed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex McKie, group MD of Fusion, said Airds Hotel & Restaurant “is a significant piece of business for us”, and highlighted plans for a £400,000 refurbishment over the next two winters that will take place while the property remains open and trading.