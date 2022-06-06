Business people on the move

Stephen Montgomery

Working across the sectors of hotel commercial property, hospitality, plus the meetings and events sector, the Fusion Group of Companies was launched in 2006 by entrepreneur Alex McKie.

Fusion now owns, operates, manages or supports over 2000 rooms across Scotland handling and facilitating over £10 million in transactions.

Montgomery said: “I am really excited to join Alex and his team at Fusion Group. I look forward to bringing a new element to the business through offering some consultancy to the sector, especially after what has been a catastrophic two years for the hospitality and tourism sector.”

Tom McEwan

Leading development partner hub South West Scotland has appointed Tom McEwan as development manager, growing its inhouse team.

Working with public sector participants to develop and deliver community facilities across Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Dumfries & Galloway, hub South West Scotland leads on the growth of major developments across education, social housing, health, emergency services and community projects.

Tom has specialised in the management of large-scale commercial and residential projects and spent three years at Ryden LLP as senior project manager, responsible for developing an impressive portfolio of projects, including Glasgow’s riverside development, Buchanan Wharf.

Scottish legal firm Lindsays has made a key appointment in its Charities and Third Sector team. Partner Helen Kidd will work with a range of third sector organisations.

Helen Kidd